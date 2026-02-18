Should You Eat Sprouted Carrots?

Carrots are resilient vegetables. Even when tugged from the ground, they keep trying to grow. If you've left a carrot in your fridge a bit too long, you may find green shoots, often called sprouts, near the top. This is your carrot attempting to awaken from dormancy and start growing again. Are sprouted carrots still safe to eat? In general, yes, although you may notice slight differences in taste and texture.

In most cases, it is perfectly safe to eat sprouted carrots, but make sure to check for other signs that your food has gone bad to ensure they're not spoiled. Even post-sprouting, a carrot should remain firm and emit no foul odors. The texture is also key; black or white spots or a slick, wet texture are signs that a carrot has gone bad. If your sprouted carrots show no red flags, they're still good to eat.

Given there are plenty of reasons to eat more carrots, such as improved blood sugar and better immunity, your natural inclination is probably not to waste sprouted carrots. This is generally a good policy, but be prepared for some changes. Carrots, which are typically sweeter vegetables, have a more bitter taste once they've sprouted. This could potentially alter the flavor profile of your favorite carrot recipes.