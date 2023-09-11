23 Carrot Recipes To Add To Your Fall Lineup

Whether you fantasize about sweater weather year-round or mourn for the sun as soon as the leaves start to change, there's one thing we can all agree on: autumn brings a shift in the culinary landscape that has something for everyone. Warm, spicy drinks, roasted meats, and an endless bounty of sweet treats — whatever your weakness, fall offers a banquet of seasonal favorites to indulge in. One of the most versatile and ubiquitous ingredients during this time of year is the humble carrot.

Carrots are delicious in any season, but with their bright color and earthy sweetness, they lend themselves to a rich tapestry of autumn recipes, both savory and sweet. Though pumpkin may be the orange-hued choice during the fall and winter months, carrots are even more adaptable and offer some welcome variation to the ever-present squash. You can shred them and make them into salad, blend them to make hearty soups, and grate them into spice-filled cakes and muffins. You can even turn them into fries.

Carrots also come with a host of nutritional benefits. Just a half cup of them provides 51% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin A and a powerful dose of carotenoids, an antioxidant that helps prevent age-related vision loss and some cancers (per Cleveland Clinic). As much as we love carrots, however, it can be easy to fall back on old recipes. That's why we've rounded up 23 recipes that will let them shine in a whole new way.