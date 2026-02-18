How A Brazilian Steakhouse Chef Seasons Beef To Make It Unforgettable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've never had a Brazilian steakhouse experience, it can be a bit different from the American version. While in the U.S., you may order your aged ribeye or a super tender fillet mignon as your sole plate, Brazilian steakhouses generally serve a variety of beef cuts at different intervals, so you experience different flavors and different preparations. But all or most of it is cooked over an open flame and served on large skewers. And for the newbie, there's an untold truth about Brazilian steakhouses. Sure, they're pretty laid back, but you should know some Brazilian steakhouse etiquette — like be conscious of who's paying and don't just grab the meat off the skewer with a fork.

And, while seasoning is key for the Brazilians, it's all about appreciating each individual cut, rather than trying to force extra flavor. And for some advice on how to season your steaks like a proper Brazilian, we reached out to an expert on the subject for a Mashed exclusive — grill master, Silvio Correa, a private chef and owner of Silvio's BBQ, a Brazilian event and catering outfit. Correa says, "In a classic Brazilian steakhouse, meat is traditionally seasoned very simply, usually with coarse sea salt only. The philosophy is to respect the quality of the cut and let the natural flavor of the beef shine. Salt is applied just before grilling, allowing the heat and fire to do most of the work."