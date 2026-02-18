How A Brazilian Steakhouse Chef Seasons Beef To Make It Unforgettable
If you've never had a Brazilian steakhouse experience, it can be a bit different from the American version. While in the U.S., you may order your aged ribeye or a super tender fillet mignon as your sole plate, Brazilian steakhouses generally serve a variety of beef cuts at different intervals, so you experience different flavors and different preparations. But all or most of it is cooked over an open flame and served on large skewers. And for the newbie, there's an untold truth about Brazilian steakhouses. Sure, they're pretty laid back, but you should know some Brazilian steakhouse etiquette — like be conscious of who's paying and don't just grab the meat off the skewer with a fork.
And, while seasoning is key for the Brazilians, it's all about appreciating each individual cut, rather than trying to force extra flavor. And for some advice on how to season your steaks like a proper Brazilian, we reached out to an expert on the subject for a Mashed exclusive — grill master, Silvio Correa, a private chef and owner of Silvio's BBQ, a Brazilian event and catering outfit. Correa says, "In a classic Brazilian steakhouse, meat is traditionally seasoned very simply, usually with coarse sea salt only. The philosophy is to respect the quality of the cut and let the natural flavor of the beef shine. Salt is applied just before grilling, allowing the heat and fire to do most of the work."
Some tips on Brazilian steakhouse seasoning from a master
There are some things you need to know about Brazilian steakhouse meats. The cuts are a bit different from American-style steakhouses, but they still bring the wonderful beefy flavor. And Correa says, depending on the cut, you might need to change how it's seasoned. "Different cuts respond differently to seasoning. High-fat cuts like picanha or ribeye require very little seasoning, as the fat carries much of the flavor on its own. Leaner cuts demand more attention to timing and heat control to preserve juiciness."
In his personal cooking, Correa says, he follows the philosophy but adds his own personal extra flavor. " I use Mediterranean coarse salt crystals from Del Destino, sourced from Italy, which have a clean, mineral flavor and great texture. While grilling, I lightly spray the meat with a fine mist of beer using a spray bottle, which helps with moisture, enhances aroma, and creates a beautiful interaction with the fire." While you can marinate your steaks in a bit of beer, a simple spray will help keep them moist, without giving too much extra flavor, and add some nice caramelization over the flame.
But, above all, Correa thinks simplicity is key. "The goal is always the same: Respect the fire, the cut, and the technique, and let them do most of the work ... I always say seasoning is a supporting element, never the star. When done correctly, you don't taste salt or technique, you taste the meat at its best."