This Sweet No-Bake Snack Only Requires 3 Ingredients
Sometimes a sweet craving hits, and you don't have your go-to candy or cookie stocked in the kitchen. Whether it's time to go grocery shopping or you want something on the healthier side, there's a simple three-ingredient, no-bake sweet that will easily satisfy all of those cravings. They're called peanut butter oatmeal balls — and you just might have what you need to throw them together in the kitchen already.
No-bake peanut butter oatmeal balls only require peanut butter, maple syrup, and old-fashioned oats. The best part about this three-ingredient treat is that you can swap out ingredients depending on what you have in the kitchen. Prefer crunchy peanut butter or almond butter? Both of those options work in place of creamy peanut butter. Maple syrup can also be replaced by honey or agave syrup, acting as a binder for the other ingredients. The one caveat is the type of oats you use, as other options, like quick-cooking oats, might not hold up when you roll the balls.
How to make (and upgrade) peanut butter balls for a last-minute craving
There are different recipes with varying techniques for the three-ingredient peanut butter oatmeal balls depending on your desired texture. To make around 20 balls, use about ½ cup of oats, ¼ cup of syrup, and ⅔ to ½ cup of peanut butter. If you want a firmer mixture, combine the three ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate the dough. Then, scoop it out with a spoon or dough scoop to your desired size before rolling them into balls — and snack away. For those who want a smoother consistency, use a food processor or spice grinder to grind the oats into a flour, then mix it with the other ingredients.
While three ingredients certainly make the recipe easy, there are some easy additions that elevate the snack a bit. Perhaps the no-brainer is to fold in chocolate chips, whether it's dark, semi-sweet, or even white chocolate. Or toss in your favorite candy like M&Ms or crushed up candy bars. To lean into the healthier side, fold in crushed nuts like almonds, peanuts, pecans, walnuts, or chia seeds. Our final option is to roll the balls in crushed nuts, coconut flakes, or colorful sprinkles to add color, texture, and a little extra crunch before serving.
