This Sweet No-Bake Snack Only Requires 3 Ingredients

Sometimes a sweet craving hits, and you don't have your go-to candy or cookie stocked in the kitchen. Whether it's time to go grocery shopping or you want something on the healthier side, there's a simple three-ingredient, no-bake sweet that will easily satisfy all of those cravings. They're called peanut butter oatmeal balls — and you just might have what you need to throw them together in the kitchen already.

No-bake peanut butter oatmeal balls only require peanut butter, maple syrup, and old-fashioned oats. The best part about this three-ingredient treat is that you can swap out ingredients depending on what you have in the kitchen. Prefer crunchy peanut butter or almond butter? Both of those options work in place of creamy peanut butter. Maple syrup can also be replaced by honey or agave syrup, acting as a binder for the other ingredients. The one caveat is the type of oats you use, as other options, like quick-cooking oats, might not hold up when you roll the balls.