12 Best Tips For Cooking Bacon In The Oven

Americans love their bacon. In fact, the bacon market is expected to reach $19.8 billion in the U.S. by 2032, all thanks to its salty, crispy goodness. It's so delicious that some vegetarians even admit to indulging themselves with a few crispy slices from time to time.

Part of the allure, according to scientists, may be the smell bacon emits when cooking, with 90% of what we taste based on a food's aroma. Yet, frying bacon on the stovetop isn't a clean experience. No matter how hard you try, bacon grease splatters on the stove and leaves a residue on kitchen surfaces. There's also the lingering smell to contend with — though delicious when it's cooking, it's not a scent you want permeating the entire house. That's why cooking bacon in the oven is such a popular approach, especially when you're cooking a lot at once.

To learn what it takes to make crispy, evenly-cooked bacon, we talked to two experts: Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and Amy Casey, a private chef and owner of Amy Casey Cooks. They shared 12 tips to ensure perfectly-cooked bacon every single time.