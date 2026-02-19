The Popular Chain That Doesn't Believe In Seasoning Its Burgers

It's easy to mess up a burger with the common mistake of over-seasoning. However, one fast food joint skips the hassle altogether. Five Guys serves its beef sans seasonings. Although this surprising choice has led to some complaints of bland meat, it has become a stable strategy for the brand.

Yes, the same burger chain that never freezes its burgers also never adds salt or pepper to its meat, which has prompted many patrons to wonder why. Five Guys has expressed that the taste and quality of its burgers speak for themselves. "We believe the beef we serve is juicy and flavorful enough without seasoning," the restaurant explains on its website.

That's not to say fans of ultra-peppery burgers and perfectly salted meat have to settle for Five Guys' baseline lack of seasoning. The restaurant knows that diners have different preferences, and on request, provides customers with salt and pepper packets to tweak their burgers accordingly.