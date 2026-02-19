The Popular Chain That Doesn't Believe In Seasoning Its Burgers
It's easy to mess up a burger with the common mistake of over-seasoning. However, one fast food joint skips the hassle altogether. Five Guys serves its beef sans seasonings. Although this surprising choice has led to some complaints of bland meat, it has become a stable strategy for the brand.
Yes, the same burger chain that never freezes its burgers also never adds salt or pepper to its meat, which has prompted many patrons to wonder why. Five Guys has expressed that the taste and quality of its burgers speak for themselves. "We believe the beef we serve is juicy and flavorful enough without seasoning," the restaurant explains on its website.
That's not to say fans of ultra-peppery burgers and perfectly salted meat have to settle for Five Guys' baseline lack of seasoning. The restaurant knows that diners have different preferences, and on request, provides customers with salt and pepper packets to tweak their burgers accordingly.
Five Guys may skip seasonings, but you can add salt, pepper, spice, and sauce to taste
Along with not taking advantage of the secret menu and ordering a hot dog, expecting your burger to come seasoned is a major Five Guys mistake, but before you hold the brand's lack of seasoning against it (adding another win for Culver's the battle of the chains' burgers), know that there are ways to make your Five Guys' burger more flavorful.
Five Guys also allows customers to tweak their burgers with a number of toppings and sauces. You can enhance the meat's natural juiciness with a combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, A1 sauce, barbecue sauce, hot sauce, and relish. Aside from these condiments, you can add textural enhancements ranging from pickles and tomatoes to onions and jalapeños, so you may not even notice the burger's salt and pepper deficit.
If you remain totally opposed to unseasoned burgers, you may want to just stick with the fries. Five Guys offers two versions: lightly salted or Cajun-spiced. Regardless of which you choose, both prove that Five Guys isn't completely oblivious to the powers of seasoning.