Why Pint Glasses Are One Of The Worst Choices For Your Beer

According to NielsenIQ, draft beer is gaining popularity in the U.S. (led by imports and specialty craft brews) and is on track to surpass bottles and cans in revenue share. As American consumers turn more and more to beer served in glasses, conversations across the internet suggest they're also paying attention to glass styles.

A Redditor at r/beer, who said they were new to craft beer, asked other users whether they believed the style of glass has an impact on the drinking experience. One person replied that their experience suggests the tulip glass (also a great vessel for Scotch) is the best all-purpose beer glass. They also broke down the types of pint glasses, stating, "A nonic or tulip/Guinness-style Imperial pint glass is a good step up from your basic shaker pint glass, which is a bad shape for beer, actually."

On Facebook, a conversation in the Chicago area Microbreweries group opens with a self-proclaimed newbie asking, "Does the glass really make the beer?" Opinions are mixed in the comments, with some saying they believe the style of glass made little to no difference. Others offer their two-cents on glass differentiation, with one user breaking down the pint glass, writing, "Shaker pint glasses are functional, but for a lot of styles, they will hide some of the mouthfeel due to the purpose of its original intent as a shaker, and that follows into taste and aroma, which some other kinds of glassware are purpose[ly] designed to enhance."