Lasagna brings some of the most loved Italian flavors together in a decadent, layered mass of nap-inducing goodness. Making it at home doesn't always need to be a drawn-out affair either. While there are multiple components at play — the tomato sauce, meaty bolognese, béchamel, cheeses, noodles, and garnishes — you can go the readymade route with, say, a good store-bought marinara to simplify the process. In fact, if you shop at Aldi, you're able to pick up everything you need, plus an extra ingredient that effortlessly enhances lasagna. Known for its Italian staples, Aldi's Priano brand is ubiquitous at most of the international grocery chain's outlets. Pick up some Priano pesto alla Genovese, and use its versatile flavor in any one of several ways to add bright, herby complexity to your homemade lasagna recipe.

Basil pesto is a pantry staple that can easily be a dish's primary flavor-maker or play a supporting role. While Priano's offering may not be as good as homemade basil pesto sauce, it's excellent as a flavor enhancer. The strong basil and garlic notes complement lasagna perfectly, cutting through the layered pasta's richness. Whether you're using a deep bolognese or a light ricotta filling, a dash of pesto will complement the flavor. In fact, there are lots of different ways to make lasagna, and basil pesto can be used to enhance all of them. If you're feeling creative, consider trying Aldi's Priano pesto rosso, which is made with sundried tomato and has a deep umami taste that adds depth to store-bought tomato sauce or homemade meat sauce. While not as versatile as its basil counterpart, Aldi's red (or rosso) pesto gets stellar reviews for its well-balanced, authentic flavor.