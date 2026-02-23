Just How Many Stores Does Aldi Have Globally?
Aldi is such a huge hit in the U.S. that it's easy to forget the store's German origins. While the chain is a force to be reckoned with these days, Aldi had a decidedly humble start. Originating as a small grocer in 1913 and only adopting the Aldi name in 1962, the discount grocery chain has established a dominating presence throughout the world since its inception. Aldi now owns and operates approximately 13,000 locations worldwide, with over 2,400 locations in the U.S. alone.
Aldi stores across the globe are split between two companies: Aldi Süd (south) and Aldi Nord (north). Aldi Süd handles locations in the U.S, Australia, Ireland, China, and southern Germany, as well as additional countries under the Austrian Hofer brand. Aldi Nord owns stores in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, France, Poland, and northern Germany. When it comes to the number of stores operated by each company, Aldi Süd manages over 7,000 locations globally, while Aldi Nord runs more than 5,331 stores.
Will Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord ever join forces again?
Aldi is best known for providing affordable, high-quality goods, and that has been the goal of the company since the beginning. Brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht further developed the business model amidst the dire conditions of post-war Germany, which kept operations streamlined to maximize profits while minimizing expenses.
Disagreements are common in family businesses, and a dispute over cigarette sales ultimately caused Aldi to split into two companies. The move appeared to be a smart one, as Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord are both highly lucrative brands that garnered the Albrecht family a net worth of $18 billion. Though Aldi has yet to make an official announcement, reports have emerged that the two companies are working on joining forces once again. There are few details about the possible merger, but it's claimed that Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord would collaborate on other projects initially before forming a new joint holding company.