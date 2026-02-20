Rusty Cast Iron? Here's What To Do
A good cast iron pot or skillet is an invaluable kitchen tool that can last a lifetime if properly cared for. However, just because you've let a little bit of rust grow on it doesn't mean you're a bad cast iron owner. These things happen. You can easily restore your cast iron cookware to its former glory with a couple of pantry items — and a bit of elbow grease.
The formula for restoring your cast iron includes table salt, cooking oil, and a heavy-duty rag like a bar towel. To start, pour a couple of tablespoons of cooking oil into the bottom of the rusty pot or pan and shake a generous amount of table salt on top. This creates a natural abrasive scrub that easily glides over the iron, lifting the rust. Using your bar towel, work the mixture into the skillet. A durable cloth or bristled brush stands up against the effort and the corrosive salt better than a paper towel. Some prefer to use a halved raw potato covered in salt, as the oxalic acid in the starchy vegetable helps to break down the rust. You'll notice when you need to add a touch more oil or another handful of salt; it's an intuitive process. Once all of the rust has been sloughed off, wash the cast iron with warm, soapy water.
Salt is the magic ingredient
After the rust has been removed from your cast iron pan, the best way to ensure it doesn't return is to thoroughly dry it by popping it on the stove for a few minutes. Skipping this step is one of biggest mistakes people make when cleaning their cast iron skillet. After drying, coat the pan in a thin layer of cooking oil with a clean rag or paper towel. Doing this after each use seals the porous metal surface, keeping moisture at bay.
Salt is a handy tool for your cast iron, even when rust isn't present. Chef Michael Symon uses kosher salt to clean his cast iron after cooking, allowing it to absorb oils and slough off excess food particles. In this case, salt is added to the pan when it is on the stove over high heat, and without additional oil. The salt (chock-full of antimicrobial properties) kill germs and leeches up the fat left in the pan. Massage it in with a towel (and a heat resistant glove), discard the salt, and the pan is clean!