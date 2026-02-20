Rusty Cast Iron? Here's What To Do

A good cast iron pot or skillet is an invaluable kitchen tool that can last a lifetime if properly cared for. However, just because you've let a little bit of rust grow on it doesn't mean you're a bad cast iron owner. These things happen. You can easily restore your cast iron cookware to its former glory with a couple of pantry items — and a bit of elbow grease.

The formula for restoring your cast iron includes table salt, cooking oil, and a heavy-duty rag like a bar towel. To start, pour a couple of tablespoons of cooking oil into the bottom of the rusty pot or pan and shake a generous amount of table salt on top. This creates a natural abrasive scrub that easily glides over the iron, lifting the rust. Using your bar towel, work the mixture into the skillet. A durable cloth or bristled brush stands up against the effort and the corrosive salt better than a paper towel. Some prefer to use a halved raw potato covered in salt, as the oxalic acid in the starchy vegetable helps to break down the rust. You'll notice when you need to add a touch more oil or another handful of salt; it's an intuitive process. Once all of the rust has been sloughed off, wash the cast iron with warm, soapy water.