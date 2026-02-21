How Aldi Seafood Purchases Were Linked To A Major International Scandal

Despite being one of the most popular brands in America, Aldi has been rocked by huge scandals in the past. From the discovery of horse meat labeled as beef in its freezers to glass being found in its frozen gyoza, the discount grocery store has been through the wringer with controversies and still managed to keep a devoted fanbase. One major incident, however, became the reason why a lot of folks will never buy seafood from Aldi again. The story involves North Korea.

In late 2017, the Associated Press (AP) reported that seafood processed in Hunchun, China, for the American market may have been prepared by factory workers from North Korea. Some of the seafood shipped to the United States from these factories included snow crabs, squid, and salmon. One of the brands spotted in these shipments was Sea Queen, which supplies a variety of seafood products to Aldi.

Importing anything produced by North Korean labor is illegal in the US, which is why having these products on American soil was such a scandal. At the same time, it's suspected that many North Korean workers found abroad are there through a system of forced labor, which effectively made some of Aldi's seafood the product of grievous human rights violations. It was so bad that when the news broke out, some companies, such as Pennsylvania-based importer The Fishin' Company, immediately ended their partnerships with the exposed factories.