When Leo Hulseman founded the Solo Cup Company in 1936, its initial business was in paper cups(disposable tableware didn't go mainstream until the post-war era). Solo wouldn't produce its disposable icon until the 1970s. When it did, the original Solo cup color roster included red, blue, yellow, and peach. The Solo cup's sturdy design helped it gain popularity and made it a key component for drinking games like beer pong and Beirut all over the world.

The cup's media exposure was prioritized early on. In addition to founding Solo, Hulseman also owned a small production company and studio between 1971 and 1974. According to the Chicago Tribune, the studio was used by shows like "Candid Camera," giving Hulseman an inside connection to commercial airtime for Solo. Although the product was initially marketed as a way to limit cleanup during at-home social gatherings, Solo became more synonymous with party culture, even leading to a now-debunked myth that the meaning of the lines on a Solo cup was to measure different types of alcohol.

As reflected in Hollywood films and television, parties and social drinking are naturally ritualistic. They are ceremonies and celebrations where drinks are shared in large crowds in the name of hospitality, bonding, and togetherness. In that spirit, there are many unique drinking practices around the world, and it's undeniable that the red Solo cup has become recognized as an American extension of those same traditions — and we can absolutely raise a drink around the world to that.