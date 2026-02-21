The Texas Restaurant Where Guy Fieri Tried One Of The Most Memorable Burgers He's Ever Had

Guy Fieri has eaten a lot of burgers. You can hardly tune into his longtime hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (DDD) without seeing the flamboyant host sink his teeth into some monstrous burger from a family-owned joint in any corner of the country. With so many under his belt, it's unlikely he remembers them all, but certain burgers remain unforgettable to the restaurateur. The Firehouse Burger from Lankford Grocery & Market in Houston, Texas, is one.

Like all of his interactions on DDD, Fieri heads to the restaurant's kitchen to see how certain dishes are made before he eats them. While the Firehouse mustard sauce is prepared, Fieri announces one of his best one-liners: "That is going to kill my mouth." The condiment comes together with jalapeños, serranos, and restaurant-grown habaneros, plus garlic, onion, and radish. Other spicy additions to the Firehouse burger are cayenne butter and pickled jalapeños.

After the first bite, Fieri says, "Oh, that is hot ... nice-hot, you still get flavor." He continues, noting, "My mouth is, like, literally on fire at this point ... my tongue is completely numb ... I almost bit it off," (via YouTube). Ultimately, Fieri admits that he digs the burger, which is all that needs to be said for throngs of people to put Lankford's on their road trip pitstop list.