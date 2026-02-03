The 11 Best Restaurants In Texas Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Texas: where the only thing bigger than the belt buckles are the barbecue ribs. However, Texas cuisine has a lot more to offer than its unique barbecue. From the famous chocolate cake at The Driskill Hotel in Austin to decadent bowls of chili –– the official food of Texas –– The Lone Star State has a whole world of amazing dining options.

It's no wonder, then, that Guy Fieri has visited many times for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." With nearly 100 different Texas restaurants under his belt, Fieri has sampled dozens of dishes from across the state, from El Paso to Houston and Austin to Dallas.

But not all of the legion of foods that Fieri has tried are made equal. As good as many of these meals have been, only a handful of the restaurants can truly rank among the best. So which Texas "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" locations stand out from the rest? Empanadas in San Antonio? A grocery store in Houston? Slow-smoked brisket in Dallas? Whatever your taste, Texas has it, and these are the best places to get it.