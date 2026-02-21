This Should Be Your First Step Before Roasting Prime Rib
It is the day of the dinner party and guests are expected in several hours. All you need to do is to put that beautiful prime roast rib into the oven. Except, you just remembered that the giant hunk of meat is still in the fridge. Will it be fine if you put it straight in the oven from the fridge, even though it has been out of the freezer for a couple days? Unfortunately, this is still not ideal. According to Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose, your first step should have been to let it sit at room temperature for about an hour before applying any heat to it. But why must it come to room temperature, and why does it take so long for it to happen?
When you apply any heat to a piece of meat, the outside cooks faster than the inside. This is clearly demonstrable in how steaks get that signature char, while still being pink (and perfectly cooked) in the middle. But when that piece of meat gets as big as, say, a 13 pound hunk of prime roast rib, the inside part of the meat takes far longer to reach the same temperature as the outside. So if the prime rib roast is still cold when it enters the oven, you risk ending up with a roast that is inedibly tough or charred on the outside, with a raw inside that may still be unsafe to eat.
Get your prime rib to the right temperature for even cooking
So how does one thaw a piece of meat as large as a prime rib roast properly? According to the USDA, the best way to thaw meat is in the fridge. As a rule of thumb, it takes about 24 hours to thaw 5 pounds of frozen meat in the fridge. Therefore, the first step is to calculate how long the prime rib needs to sit in the fridge, based on its weight. Once you figure that out, work backwards from the day you plan to cook and serve the roast — note that you can safely thaw raw meat in the fridge for up to five days.
Clear a space in the fridge and place the meat (still in its packaging) onto a rimmed tray. Do not remove the packaging, as it will help keep germs at bay. When the prime rib has defrosted all the way through (based on the days-per-weight calculations that you have done) remove it from the fridge to stand at room temperature for about an hour before you plan on placing it in the oven. Doing this will save your precious prime rib roast from uneven cooking, and give it the best possible chance at becoming the glorious centerpiece of your dinner party.
There are plenty of prime rib roast recipes out there, and this garlic and herb prime rib recipe is sure to stand out, especially when served with the suggested horseradish and blue cheese dressing. If for some reason you find yourself with leftovers, cooked prime rib lasts up to four days in the fridge. Which is plenty of time to use the leftover beef, whether in sandwiches, pastas, or even a simple stir-fry.