This Should Be Your First Step Before Roasting Prime Rib

It is the day of the dinner party and guests are expected in several hours. All you need to do is to put that beautiful prime roast rib into the oven. Except, you just remembered that the giant hunk of meat is still in the fridge. Will it be fine if you put it straight in the oven from the fridge, even though it has been out of the freezer for a couple days? Unfortunately, this is still not ideal. According to Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose, your first step should have been to let it sit at room temperature for about an hour before applying any heat to it. But why must it come to room temperature, and why does it take so long for it to happen?

When you apply any heat to a piece of meat, the outside cooks faster than the inside. This is clearly demonstrable in how steaks get that signature char, while still being pink (and perfectly cooked) in the middle. But when that piece of meat gets as big as, say, a 13 pound hunk of prime roast rib, the inside part of the meat takes far longer to reach the same temperature as the outside. So if the prime rib roast is still cold when it enters the oven, you risk ending up with a roast that is inedibly tough or charred on the outside, with a raw inside that may still be unsafe to eat.