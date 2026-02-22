5 Baking Blunders That Leave Your Cookies Looking Like Pancakes

Mixing cookie dough batter is straightforward enough — or is it? There doesn't seem like there would be a wrong way to do this, but overmixing your batter can be problematic for the structure. Overmixing is a common occurrence when combining, or creaming, the sugar and butter together.

If you mix the butter and sugar together for too long, or with too much force, the fat and water in butter start to separate. When the cookie dough is in the oven, the separated butter causes the cookies to thin out. During the mixing step, King Arthur Baking recommends mixing butter and sugar together for only two to three minutes maximum.

Overmixing can occur when mixing the rest of the ingredients in, particularly the flour. You don't want clumps or pockets in the dough, but mixing too much can cause other problems. Aggravating the dough too much can lead to air bubbles that deflate and flatten the cookies while baking. The batter is mixed enough once the flour is no longer on the sides of the bowl. If mixing the dough in a mixing stand, know that it's much easier to overmix, so keep a closer eye on it than if you were hand-mixing.