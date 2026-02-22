The Store-Bought Butter That World-Renowned Chef Jacques Pépin Uses For Baking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Television host, cookbook author, and chef Jacques Pépin is a true icon of the cooking world, renowned for his expertise in classic French techniques and regarded as one of the most influential chefs of all time. He was also one of the first "celebrity chefs" to grace the small screen, making his public television debut in 1982, and cooking with Julia Child on PBS in the 1990s. Copious amounts of butter may have been much at the center of his work with Child, as she famously said, "With enough butter, anything is good." Pépin certainly isn't precious about butter either. In fact, he's pretty utilitarian with his preferences. For baking, he uses a store-bought American butter that is easy to come by: Land O'Lakes.

In an interview with Food & Wine, Pépin admitted that the reasoning behind his go-to butter brand is fairly simple. "Years ago," he said, "I started using Land O'Lakes, because it was one of the only butters I could find. It's still a favorite of mine." Sure, there are some great types of butter and different ways to use them, but if Pépin grabs the Land O'Lakes to bake a recipe, perhaps you should, too?