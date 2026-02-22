How To Prevent Your Pyrex From Exploding In The Oven

Burning something in the oven is always a bummer, but what's considerably worse is hearing the sound of glass shattering inside the appliance. This doesn't happen so frequently, but when it does, it ruins the meal and leaves you without a piece of bakeware. More often than not, Pyrex cracks in the oven rather than fully exploding, but both can be prevented with a few easy precautions.

For starters, it's key to understand why Pyrex would explode in this scenario. After all, it's meant to be put in the oven and has long been associated with durability. The most common reason for exploding glass dishware, and often the biggest mistake made with Pyrex, is subjecting it to thermal shock. This occurs when the bakeware is exposed to two contrasting temperatures too quickly. The glass could just crack and split as a result. Depending on how extreme the heat is, it could actually explode with tiny shards going everywhere.

One point brought up by Reddit users on the r/Cooking thread is that the new brand of Pyrex is less durable than it used to be. Modern versions of the iconic glass dish are now made with soda-lime glass, which is less durable and resistant to thermal expansion than the original borosilicate glass.