How To Remove Heat Marks From Enameled Cast Iron Cookware
Enameled cast iron cookware is a kitchen essential, suitable for a variety of tasty recipes like pizza, desserts, pasta, soufflés, and more. The magic is in the durable exterior, which is created by exposing glass to extreme temperatures to form a protective coating over the metal. That's why enameled cookware is so different from regular cast iron. However, one thing both have in common is the need for maintenance. While enameled cast iron comes with a non-stick surface already in place, it can still fall victim to burns and scorching, especially on the exterior. If you have or do run into that issue, there's a cleaning hack you should know. Everyday items like baking soda and vinegar can help restore glory to Dutch ovens and other enameled pieces.
Start by washing the cookware as you normally would. Once dry, mix 3 tablespoons of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of water and apply the paste to any charred areas on the enamel. Let the cookware sit overnight. If the spots still don't come off after the subsequent wash, reapply the baking soda paste and spray with vinegar after about five minutes or so. Baking soda and vinegar are excellent cleansers because they both effectively dissolve stains, while baking soda has another perk in that it's slightly abrasive and good for scrubbing.
Oven cleaners can address stubborn enamel stains (but defects are another matter)
The combination of high heat, food debris, and grease can create some ridiculously tough stains on cookware. In this case, a can of oven cleaner might be the secret weapon you're looking for. Apply oven cleaner to charred areas and wait for 30 minutes or so. Remaining stains should be easy to remove at this point, but be sure to give the cookware one final wash and rinse to eliminate any residue. A few words of caution: Oven cleaners create strong, caustic fumes and can damage the skin and impair breathing. As such, you should use this method outdoors, in an area with plenty of ventilation, and wear protective gloves while using the cleaner. Also, using oven cleaner on enameled cookware regularly may degrade it, so save this method for drastic cases.
Keep in mind that there's a big difference between stains and defects. Should you spy any cracks or chips in your enameled cast iron pieces, it's probably best to discard them. If the protective coating continues to break down, your carefully prepared meals could be hiding bits of chipped enamel. Some retailers and manufacturers offer warranties on high-end cookware, but otherwise, you may need to shell out for a new Dutch oven. To ensure you get the most out of your pots and pans, be sure to check out these helpful tips.