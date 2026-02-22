How To Remove Heat Marks From Enameled Cast Iron Cookware

Enameled cast iron cookware is a kitchen essential, suitable for a variety of tasty recipes like pizza, desserts, pasta, soufflés, and more. The magic is in the durable exterior, which is created by exposing glass to extreme temperatures to form a protective coating over the metal. That's why enameled cookware is so different from regular cast iron. However, one thing both have in common is the need for maintenance. While enameled cast iron comes with a non-stick surface already in place, it can still fall victim to burns and scorching, especially on the exterior. If you have or do run into that issue, there's a cleaning hack you should know. Everyday items like baking soda and vinegar can help restore glory to Dutch ovens and other enameled pieces.

Start by washing the cookware as you normally would. Once dry, mix 3 tablespoons of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of water and apply the paste to any charred areas on the enamel. Let the cookware sit overnight. If the spots still don't come off after the subsequent wash, reapply the baking soda paste and spray with vinegar after about five minutes or so. Baking soda and vinegar are excellent cleansers because they both effectively dissolve stains, while baking soda has another perk in that it's slightly abrasive and good for scrubbing.