The Chain With One Of The Most Extensive Fish Menus In Fast Food

Burgers and chicken sandwiches dominate fast food menus across the board. But consider a third, underrated protein in the category: fish. The major brands all have their own — like McDonald's famed Filet-O-Fish or Popeye's seasonal Flounder Fish Sandwich. However, such items are sort of like obligatory afterthoughts for a niche group of customers. That's not the case at Long John Silver's, a fast food chain with dozens of fish and shellfish items in its lineup.

The menu is broken down into combos, meals, platters, and baskets, which each come with your choice of protein and sides. There are also sections for bowls and handhelds, sides, and desserts. Seafood options include battered Alaskan pollock, both fried and grilled shrimp, fried cod fillets, and grilled salmon. These mains can be used in everything from tacos to bowls to sandwiches. Additionally, customers can order seafood appetizers, like Clam Strips (crispy breaded clams), popcorn shrimp, and crab cakes à la carte.

Of course, there's chicken on the menu for the naysayers. But if you've never been to Long John Silver's before, give the fish-loving fast food chain a chance. Its shatteringly crisp fried fish is its claim to fame, and your visit would be incomplete without tasting the beloved Crumblies, or craggy bits of fried batter that are scattered over all sorts of mains. (Folks can allegedly order them as a side, too.)