The Chain With One Of The Most Extensive Fish Menus In Fast Food
Burgers and chicken sandwiches dominate fast food menus across the board. But consider a third, underrated protein in the category: fish. The major brands all have their own — like McDonald's famed Filet-O-Fish or Popeye's seasonal Flounder Fish Sandwich. However, such items are sort of like obligatory afterthoughts for a niche group of customers. That's not the case at Long John Silver's, a fast food chain with dozens of fish and shellfish items in its lineup.
The menu is broken down into combos, meals, platters, and baskets, which each come with your choice of protein and sides. There are also sections for bowls and handhelds, sides, and desserts. Seafood options include battered Alaskan pollock, both fried and grilled shrimp, fried cod fillets, and grilled salmon. These mains can be used in everything from tacos to bowls to sandwiches. Additionally, customers can order seafood appetizers, like Clam Strips (crispy breaded clams), popcorn shrimp, and crab cakes à la carte.
Of course, there's chicken on the menu for the naysayers. But if you've never been to Long John Silver's before, give the fish-loving fast food chain a chance. Its shatteringly crisp fried fish is its claim to fame, and your visit would be incomplete without tasting the beloved Crumblies, or craggy bits of fried batter that are scattered over all sorts of mains. (Folks can allegedly order them as a side, too.)
Some fan-approved dishes you can order at Long John Silver's
Many fast food chains only serve seafood during Lent, a 40-day period when some Christian denominations abstain from eating meat or poultry on Fridays. Long John Silver's sells its specialty year-round. In other words, there's no "best time" to go. That said, Lent is big business for Long John Silver's, which has historically earned about 20% of its total annual sales during that period.
According to multiple fans on social media, first-timers can't go wrong with fried fish, grilled shrimp tacos, or fried clams, all among the best items on the Long John Silver's menu. Redditors also rave about the savory cornmeal hushpuppies, and there's quite the buzz around the chain's mac and cheese, which is crowned with plenty of crunchy Crumblies for good measure. The brand has also brought back its $6 Shrimp Basket, which comes with your choice of battered, grilled, or breaded popcorn shrimp and accompaniments. Even better, LJS will be rotating alternative $6 baskets throughout 2026, so you'll have a particularly affordable option no matter when you visit.
Locations are sparse compared to fast food giants like McDonald's, so if you don't live near one, try our copycat Long John Silver's fish recipe at home instead. (Spoiler: It gets its impeccable crispness from a mix of all-purpose and corn flours, the latter of which imparts a signature sweetness you'll love.)