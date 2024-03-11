Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich Review: We're Sad We Can't Get It Year-Round

While some restaurant chains like Taco Bell practically revolve around the addition of new menu items — the Cheez-It Crunchwrap, is just one of more than a dozen planned releases for the year — Popeyes' star is and has always been its fried chicken. Of course, when the chain went viral for its fried chicken sandwich shortly after the item's debut in 2019, the status quo at Popeyes shifted considerably. Nevertheless, fried chicken remains the chain's principal offering, whether served in a sandwich, as tenders, or in a traditional three-piece combo with sides.

In 2021, Popeyes introduced the Flounder Fish Sandwich, available for a limited time that year coinciding with Lent, during which fast food chains often add or spotlight fried fish products. Since Popeyes perhaps inadvertently became a sandwich chain a couple of years earlier, expanding its sandwich range — even if only temporarily — was a logical move. The Flounder Fish Sandwich has returned to the Popeyes menu every year since, and even attracted a vocal fanbase that periodically urges the fast food company to keep the product around full-time.

Here's the lowdown on just what makes the Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich stand out enough to earn its cult following, including a firsthand review of the item during its limited 2024 release.