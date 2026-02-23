This Classic Southern Side Dish Once Got Abraham Lincoln's Stamp Of Approval

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there's enough and more to learn from Abraham Lincoln's role during the American Civil War and the subsequent abolition of slavery, his day-to-day is also a treasure trove of inspiration. Of humble beginnings, the man behind the Emancipation Proclamation and Gettysburg Address retained his simple tastes even as he went from farmhand to store clerk to soldier to lawyer to congressman and finally, president.

A slew of books probing his daily habits reveals that when it came to food, Honest Abe remained attached to his frontier roots. One of his favorite snacks as a youngster was an old-school Southern dish that we wouldn't mind seeing more of today — corn dodgers. These versatile hand-flattened patties made using cornmeal, a hardy Southern staple, mixed with salt and fat (often bacon grease for flavor), are emblematic of the kind of frontier food Abraham Lincoln grew up eating. Nowadays, when they do make an appearance, it is as a side dish served alongside greens, stews, gravy, gumbo, or simply with some butter and maple syrup.

His earliest association with the Southern side dish describes Abraham Lincoln carrying them around in his pocket for a midday bite. "The Boyhood of Lincoln" by Eleanor Atkinson, published in 1908, is based on the author's interviews with the 16th president's cousin and childhood playmate, Dennis Hanks. The book describes how, after a morning spent working on farmland, Lincoln would settle down under a tree for an afternoon break with a book and his hardy cornmeal snack.