16 Old-School Southern Foods That Deserve A Revival

Spoonbread is similar to cornbread, as it uses many of the same ingredients, but it's not the same thing. The difference is in the texture. Cornbread is sliceable but can be dry and crumbly. Spoonbread, on the other hand, is much more moist, with an almost pudding-like texture. It isn't sliceable but is instead spooned onto your dinner plate, hence the name.

If you're interested in trying it for yourself, give this simple Southern spoonbread recipe a shot. It calls for the ingredients (including cornmeal, milk, eggs, and butter) to be heated together before being thrown into an oven dish, and baked. It's easy to make, and is great served with other Southern dishes like fried chicken, black-eyed peas, and collard greens.

The old-fashioned dish was first referenced in cookbooks in the 1840s, but is likely much older, with origins in Native American communities. If you like cornbread but often find it dry, this is the perfect alternative. Although it isn't popular these days, we think it's time for a comeback.