What The First 2 Letters In PF Chang's Name Actually Stand For

Like so many other cuisines, Chinese-American food doesn't have a lot in common with the traditional food of China. It's seen its own evolution over time, starting with chop suey when it was first invented on the East Coast of the United States back in the 1890s. A few chain restaurants epitomize this cuisine, and one of the most recognizable is P.F. Chang's. So who is this P.F. Chang, and how did they get into the food business?

Actually, P.F. Chang isn't a person. The name instead comes from a combination of the two founders' names, Paul Fleming (hence the P.F.) and Philip Chiang. The spelling of Chiang's last name was changed for the restaurant name. Both come from a long background in the culinary business, but with very different paths that converged at P.F. Chang's founding.

Chiang and Fleming started the restaurant in 1993 in Scottsdale, Arizona, originally called P.F. Chang's China Bistro. While the China Bistro part of the name was dropped over the years, the rest of it stuck. The chain became famous for its lettuce wraps and spicy chicken, though there are plenty of other popular items on the P.F. Chang's menu.