Perfectly savory and sticky with just the right spicy kick, P.F. Chang's spicy chicken is one of the best menu items available at the restaurant. But what if the restaurant isn't in a convenient location for you? There's an easy fix, and that would be recipe developer Julianne De Witt's best copycat P.F. Chang's spicy chicken recipe, one that captures both the crispy essence of the chicken itself and the deeply savory, rich, subtly sweet, and spicy nature of the sauce that coats it.

"This easy copycat P.F. Chang's Spicy Chicken comes together fast and tastes just like it came from the restaurant," De Witt says. She highlights the cornstarch as being a star ingredient to help with optimal crisping (we'll touch more on that down the line), and gives credit to the sauce for packing a spicy punch without overdoing it. All told, it takes just under 30 minutes to whip up this copycat recipe, making it an ideal one for P.F. Chang's lovers and quick weeknight meal lovers alike. DeWitt recommends, "Serve this chicken dish on its own, over rice, or in lettuce cups," and tells us, "There is plenty of sauce to drizzle on top of the chicken after plating. My family loved this recipe — this one will definitely be on regular rotation in my house."