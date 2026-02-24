How Long Is Leftover Bacon Safe To Eat?

Is there any food aroma more enticing, more recognizable, or more appealing than cooking bacon? How about the sizzle as it fries in a pan? Just the thought of it conjures up memories of waking up as a child on a Saturday morning. Now, no promises about preserving those feelings, but, stored right, the best grocery store bacon can stay fresh and keep its smoky flavor for up to five days in the refrigerator or up to one month in the freezer, per the USDA. Here's how to cook, cool, and store any variety of bacon to keep it for as long as possible.

You've probably heard that pork, like beef, should be cooked to a minimum of 145 degrees Fahrenheit (via the USDA). How can you measure the temperature of thin bacon? Don't even bother trying to stick a meat thermometer into a slice; instead, if the bacon is cooked until it's crispy, it's safe to eat. If your bacon is still a little pink, no problem: Some bacon gets its color from the curing agents used.

Normally, it's okay to put hot food straight into the refrigerator after cooking. With bacon, let it cool first briefly, either on paper towels or a wire baking rack (that helps it stay crispy and drain some of the excess grease). Never cook bacon partially before storing it. Once it's cooled for about five minutes, it's ready to go into the refrigerator or freezer.