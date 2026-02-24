This Philly Spot Is A Must For Belgian Beer Lovers
While it isn't the only thing it's known for, there's a reason Philly makes the best cheesesteaks. There's a humble Italian-American root to the Philadelphia cheesesteak. The city, however, isn't just a cheesesteak capital; it's home to a whole-in-the-wall Philly restaurant that's one of the best in the U.S., but it's also home to a killer favorite for Belgian beer lovers: Monk's Café.
Monk's Café is a five-time James Beard Award semi-finalist for its beverage program, and they get some stuff that you just aren't likely to get anywhere else, with 25 rotating beers on tap and over 200 bottles. As they say on their website, "If you think that you don't like beer, then you have never really tasted quality beer. If you are a Bordeaux drinker, we have beer for you. If you like Port, we have beer for you. If you enjoy scotch whiskey, we have beer for you. And if you already love great beer, you have found beer heaven!"
What sets Philadelphia's Monk's Café apart when it comes to beer
The beers go from Maine to California, Switzerland, Germany, and, of course, Belgium. That's where they got their name — Monk's, after the Trappist Monks — a Catholic sect that has been known for centuries for their beer production. In the modern day, Trappist beer is regulated, and — good news — the Monks that make Trappist beer must run their business as a charitable organization. But it's not just Catholic-run breweries at Monk's. There are a number of other Belgian and Belgian-inspired beers ready for the sampling, many of them dubbel, tripel, even quadrupel varieties — each distinction relating to the amount of malt (and sugar) used, which ultimately, ups the alcohol content.
Try a Monk's Café Flemish sour ale, a private label brewed only for Monk's from the Van Steenberge brewery, just outside of Ghent, Belgium. Or try a Swiss saison, the BFM Square Root 225 Anniversary Sour Historic, that's been aged in oak barrels for four months and has some extra flavor from wild pears and apples.
While Monk's is known for its thorough beer offerings, it's also known for its mussels, a truly iconic Belgian dish that can be enjoyed four ways at Monk's, all cooked in equally iconic Belgian-style beers. The broth is truly delightful, and you'll want to dip your fries in the sauce for the real highlight.