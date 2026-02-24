This Philly Spot Is A Must For Belgian Beer Lovers

The beers go from Maine to California, Switzerland, Germany, and, of course, Belgium. That's where they got their name — Monk's, after the Trappist Monks — a Catholic sect that has been known for centuries for their beer production. In the modern day, Trappist beer is regulated, and — good news — the Monks that make Trappist beer must run their business as a charitable organization. But it's not just Catholic-run breweries at Monk's. There are a number of other Belgian and Belgian-inspired beers ready for the sampling, many of them dubbel, tripel, even quadrupel varieties — each distinction relating to the amount of malt (and sugar) used, which ultimately, ups the alcohol content.

Try a Monk's Café Flemish sour ale, a private label brewed only for Monk's from the Van Steenberge brewery, just outside of Ghent, Belgium. Or try a Swiss saison, the BFM Square Root 225 Anniversary Sour Historic, that's been aged in oak barrels for four months and has some extra flavor from wild pears and apples.

While Monk's is known for its thorough beer offerings, it's also known for its mussels, a truly iconic Belgian dish that can be enjoyed four ways at Monk's, all cooked in equally iconic Belgian-style beers. The broth is truly delightful, and you'll want to dip your fries in the sauce for the real highlight.