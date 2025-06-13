This Hole-In-The-Wall Philadelphia Restaurant Is One Of The Best In The US
Philadelphia is famous for its cheesesteaks, but the city's culinary scene has so much more to offer. Philly has an incredibly diverse food scene with lots of cuisines represented. And while there are plenty of notable restaurants in the city, some of the best dining establishments are off the beaten path. For fans of Indonesian fare, Hardena/Waroeng Surabaya restaurant is a must-visit location.
Featuring tempting dishes like beef rendang (a type of curry originating in Indonesia but primarily associated with Malaysia), sate ayam (marinated chicken skewers with savory peanut sauce), and sayur lodeh (vegetable stew with carrots, squash, string beans, and tofu), Hardena has earned status as a hidden gem among Philadelphia's discerning foodies since opening in 2001. The name of the restaurant provides some insight into its culinary philosophy.
A waroeng or warung is defined as a small, family-owned and -operated business, while Surabaya refers to Indonesia's second largest city and its thriving culinary culture. Its approach to food has apparently paid off, as Hardena placed 21st in Philadelphia Magazine's list of the 50 best restaurants in the city in 2024. We also included the establishment in our list of America's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state.
Dishing on what makes Hardena so impressive
Small restaurants lack the marketing budgets and name recognition of big chains, so positive word-of-mouth is crucial. In this case, Hardena has a ton of great buzz online, as its fans aren't shy about singing the restaurant's praises.
The eatery currently has a Very Good rating on Tripadvisor, and reviewers commend its food quality, ambiance, and price (although prices at Hardena have increased over time, according to one review). On Google, a customer described Hardena as "a gem of a place. A family run restaurant with authentic flavors and wonderful service."
Along with its awesome selection of Indonesian dishes, Hardena also provides customers with a homey atmosphere. According to a Yelp review, eating at this restaurant is akin to "eating in a family member's Indonesian kitchen." Another Yelper characterized the experience as "homemade cooking from East Java [the province where Surabaya is located] made with love." It's worth mentioning that reviews of the restaurant characterize it as quite small, but customers can order takeout if they're unable to land a table. Also, don't forget to check out our collection of essential words and phrases to know at an Indonesian restaurant before planning a visit to Hardena.