Where Jason Momoa Says You Can Get 'The Best Biscuits And Gravy Ever'

Box-office hits like "Aquaman" are likely what you associate with Jason Momoa — but the actor also has a strong opinion about a classic American breakfast dish that any foodie might want to know. When it comes to biscuits and gravy, a popular dish typically in the Southern United States, Momoa has his go-to spot in the Midwest. You'll find it at Waveland Cafe in Iowa, according to an interview with the actor in Men's Health.

Momoa told Men's Health that Waveland Cafe near where he grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, serves "the best biscuits and gravy ever." His go-to order is the eatery's dish called The Lumberman, which comes with half an order of biscuits and gravy alongside hash browns. Sounds delicious to us. Momoa frequents the restaurant with his family, who live in the area, and sometimes gets a larger serving of the biscuits and gravy, according to local news outlets.

Just like my family cooks in Virginia (so yes, I'm always interested in anyone's opinion on the dish), the biscuits come slathered in sausage gravy. As for the starchy side, expect shredded, crispy hash browns that seem to be formed into a cake like you might get at a diner.