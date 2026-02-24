Where Jason Momoa Says You Can Get 'The Best Biscuits And Gravy Ever'
Box-office hits like "Aquaman" are likely what you associate with Jason Momoa — but the actor also has a strong opinion about a classic American breakfast dish that any foodie might want to know. When it comes to biscuits and gravy, a popular dish typically in the Southern United States, Momoa has his go-to spot in the Midwest. You'll find it at Waveland Cafe in Iowa, according to an interview with the actor in Men's Health.
Momoa told Men's Health that Waveland Cafe near where he grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, serves "the best biscuits and gravy ever." His go-to order is the eatery's dish called The Lumberman, which comes with half an order of biscuits and gravy alongside hash browns. Sounds delicious to us. Momoa frequents the restaurant with his family, who live in the area, and sometimes gets a larger serving of the biscuits and gravy, according to local news outlets.
Just like my family cooks in Virginia (so yes, I'm always interested in anyone's opinion on the dish), the biscuits come slathered in sausage gravy. As for the starchy side, expect shredded, crispy hash browns that seem to be formed into a cake like you might get at a diner.
More about Jason Momoa's go-to spot for biscuits and gravy in Des Moines, Iowa
If you really want to eat at Waveland Cafe like Jason Momoa, there's another meal that features biscuits and gravy that's named after the actor himself. Order the "Breakfast Momoa Style," which comes with a full order of biscuits and gravy, hash browns, two sunny-side up eggs, and a side of bacon for $27.50. Just show up with an appetite. To keep it a bit lighter, you can stick with biscuits and gravy with either a half or a full order for $9 or $12, respectively. Other breakfast offerings at the popular restaurant include various skillets, hash browns loaded with cheese and vegetables, omelets, and classics like French toast and an egg sandwich.
It's not just Jason Momoa who seems to like to dine at Waveland Cafe, because the casual eatery has earned a 4.1-star rating based on almost 300 customer reviews on Yelp. A February 2026 Yelp review calls the restaurant "a local treasure," while a December 2025 review says it's one of the best places to get breakfast in Des Moines. So if you want to eat breakfast like Momoa, it's located at 4708 University Ave. and is open seven days a week.