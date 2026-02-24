How To Score Wendy's Secret Menu Meat Cube Burger
There's no shortage of secret items you can order at Wendy's. Diners have created concoctions such as the Barnyard Burger, which calls for uniting the fast food chain's crispy chicken, hamburger beef, and bacon on a single sandwich. You can also dig into a Chili Cheeseburger, which diners can assemble themselves by ordering a cheeseburger and a cup of chili to spoon on top. Of all the customer-created culinary inventions though, Wendy's meat cube burger may be the most intimidating.
Also called the Grand Slam, the meat cube burger has four ¼ pound servings of beef, four slices of American cheese, tomato, pickles, lettuce, raw onion, ketchup, and mayo on a soft toasted bun. Since Wendy's patties are square-shaped, the stack of meat looks like a cube between two buns. Some fans of the sandwich ditch all the condiments and toppings or spring for more meat (even up to six patties), so the burger is a towering masterpiece of almost exclusively meat and cheese.
To order a meat cube burger, ask for a Dave's Triple with an extra patty for about $2 more, depending on location. This brings the handheld to a whopping 1 pound of beef. If you're feeling especially decadent, add an extra slice of cheese for a creamier, richer mouthfeel.
What does Wendy's secret menu meat cube burger taste like?
Some consider the Grand Slam an overhyped secret menu item not worth trying. The content creator behind the YouTube account JustFoodReviews tried one himself and found it to be average. "It's not necessary," he said in his review. "It's too much beef... You're not getting much of the Dave's Single flavors on top. A little bit of the mayo flavor, nothing from the ketchup. The lettuce and the tomato might as well not be there." YouTube reviewer DJ Orangeman called it "a little bit messy" after his first few bites. "The bun is already falling apart... [the] major downfall about this burger is it's really, really greasy, kind of gross."
We named the Wendy's Grand Slam one of the worst secret menu items in all of fast food because the high meat ratio likely takes away from the other burger components. That said, beef purists and staunch carnivores may still enjoy this twist on Wendy's signature handheld. "This is how you get your sodium and protein levels in," YouTube creator HellthyJunkFood joked after tasting the meat cube. "Order it now at whatever Wendy's you go to, and it'll only be $4 more for extra meat... the more protein the better." Joseph Hernandez of JoeysWorldTour tasted the Grand Slam too, saying, "I can't even get my mouth around it. Oh, this is so good... the warmness of the meat and the melted cheese... this is a meal for four people."