How To Score Wendy's Secret Menu Meat Cube Burger

There's no shortage of secret items you can order at Wendy's. Diners have created concoctions such as the Barnyard Burger, which calls for uniting the fast food chain's crispy chicken, hamburger beef, and bacon on a single sandwich. You can also dig into a Chili Cheeseburger, which diners can assemble themselves by ordering a cheeseburger and a cup of chili to spoon on top. Of all the customer-created culinary inventions though, Wendy's meat cube burger may be the most intimidating.

Also called the Grand Slam, the meat cube burger has four ¼ pound servings of beef, four slices of American cheese, tomato, pickles, lettuce, raw onion, ketchup, and mayo on a soft toasted bun. Since Wendy's patties are square-shaped, the stack of meat looks like a cube between two buns. Some fans of the sandwich ditch all the condiments and toppings or spring for more meat (even up to six patties), so the burger is a towering masterpiece of almost exclusively meat and cheese.

To order a meat cube burger, ask for a Dave's Triple with an extra patty for about $2 more, depending on location. This brings the handheld to a whopping 1 pound of beef. If you're feeling especially decadent, add an extra slice of cheese for a creamier, richer mouthfeel.