This Once-Dominant Casual Dining Chain Is Plotting A Massive Comeback
There are restaurants you eat at, restaurants you remember, and then there are the ones that are a bit of both. Your perception of TGI Fridays may be leaning towards the reminiscent category, but the casual dining mainstay is looking to turn things around. Back in the day, Fridays made its bones in casual dining. A trip to Fridays was easy to come by via the local mall, and it was a choice spot for social occasions. It's known for an Americana atmosphere: red-and-white striped awnings, its famed potato skins served by the plateful, and Jack Daniel's grill glaze coating everything from salmon to ribs. Fridays had around 600 locations at their peak in 2008, only to spend years as one of the burger chains disappearing around the country. After Fridays announced news of pandemic-era closures, it was clear that the chain, once ubiquitous in shopping plazas and huge tourist centers, was barely hanging on.
By early 2026, Fridays was among the once-struggling restaurant chains planning a big comeback, but how does the company expect to pull it off? As reported by PR Newswire, Fridays made a bold statement with its "1-2-3 Strategic Vision," led by CEO Ray Blanchette. If the vision takes hold, Fridays will grow to 1,000 restaurants worldwide and earn $2 billion in annual revenue by 2030. These are lofty goals, yes, but they would bring the brand closer to the comfort of its heyday.
TGI Fridays and its 'strategic vision'
"TGI Fridays pioneered the casual bar and grill category and continues to introduce Americana culture to millions around the world," said CEO Ray Blanchette. "Our focus as we accelerate our growth is to resonate with the next generation of consumers." Interestingly, Fridays' "1-2-3 Strategic Vision" actually has four main points according to PR Newswire: "activating the brand, flexible growth across markets, strengthening the franchise system, and fueling performance through people."
The 1-2-3 Strategic vision could surely apply to any struggling chain in need of a refresh, but what does it actually mean for Fridays? Capitalizing on promotions that worked in the past is one place the chain plans to start. In November 2025, Fridays launched TGI Elf Days, an immersive holiday-themed event that went on for nearly two months. During that time, guests could enjoy menu specials, movie nights, and opportunities to win prizes. It was a major success, and one the company hopes to build upon. Fridays also plans to invest in training programs and performance initiatives for its employees.
Fridays' vision is good news for those of us who need a little, albeit corporatized, taste of Americana every once in a while. And thank goodness it's Fridays making a comeback — because we'll gladly enjoy some of those perfectly palatable loaded potato skins.