This Once-Dominant Casual Dining Chain Is Plotting A Massive Comeback

There are restaurants you eat at, restaurants you remember, and then there are the ones that are a bit of both. Your perception of TGI Fridays may be leaning towards the reminiscent category, but the casual dining mainstay is looking to turn things around. Back in the day, Fridays made its bones in casual dining. A trip to Fridays was easy to come by via the local mall, and it was a choice spot for social occasions. It's known for an Americana atmosphere: red-and-white striped awnings, its famed potato skins served by the plateful, and Jack Daniel's grill glaze coating everything from salmon to ribs. Fridays had around 600 locations at their peak in 2008, only to spend years as one of the burger chains disappearing around the country. After Fridays announced news of pandemic-era closures, it was clear that the chain, once ubiquitous in shopping plazas and huge tourist centers, was barely hanging on.

By early 2026, Fridays was among the once-struggling restaurant chains planning a big comeback, but how does the company expect to pull it off? As reported by PR Newswire, Fridays made a bold statement with its "1-2-3 Strategic Vision," led by CEO Ray Blanchette. If the vision takes hold, Fridays will grow to 1,000 restaurants worldwide and earn $2 billion in annual revenue by 2030. These are lofty goals, yes, but they would bring the brand closer to the comfort of its heyday.