These Once-Struggling Restaurant Chains Are Making Big Comebacks In 2026

Just about everyone has their favorite restaurant chain. Whether it's a beloved local chain specific to your region, or simply an old standby that has been serving food to your family for generations, there's something comforting about heading to your favorite chain restaurant for some familiar food.

Nothing lasts forever, though. Over the decades, numerous once-famous restaurant chains have completely disappeared, closing their doors forever. And if a chain as powerful and ubiquitous as Howard Johnson's – once the biggest restaurant chain in America – can shut down, any restaurant chain could potentially be one financial misstep or scandal away from going the way of the HoJo.

But not every restaurant chain that goes down stays down for the count. Sometimes, even restaurant chains that have been forced to declare bankruptcy have managed to rebound and rebuild. And 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for a number of large restaurant chains that have formulated plans to reverse recent struggles and rebuild. So is your favorite chain among those poised to make a big comeback in 2026? Or, like Howard Johnson's, will you soon only be able to visit your favorite eatery in wistful memories? Here's a look at what the future might hold for these restaurants coming back from the brink.