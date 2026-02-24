The Common Rice Rule Bobby Flay Chooses To Ignore
With pro-level knowledge just a few clicks away, it's never been easier to learn various cooking techniques. Still, even cooking greats may be among those who ignore standard guidance and make their own rules. That includes celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay, who skips one common practice when he's preparing rice. That's the process of washing it, a polarizing topic among seasoned cooks and newbies alike. Flay revealed his preference while answering a series of rapid-fire questions for a Food Network Instagram video. When asked if he washes his rice, Flay answered with a simple, "I do not," without elaborating.
To answer why Flay may choose to skip this step, it's vital to understand why others take the time to wash rice, and when they don't. Rinsing until the water runs clear ensures excess starch, dust, and trace contaminants from the rice production and milling processes are removed, This creates a fluffier texture and prevents the grains from sticking together when cooked. This is most necessary with white rice, the most processed variety.
Although this is preferred by many diners and for many dishes, others may want to skip washing to keep the starches in the mix, which creates a creamier, stickier product for dishes like risotto or paella. Not washing also ensures that enriched or fortified rice retains vitamins and other nutrients that are added for health reason.
Bobby Flay's skilled but rule-breaking culinary approach
Finally, there's the simple elements of time and hassle in a busy kitchen. Washing rice adds an extra step, which can make complicated or fast-moving dishes even more complicated to prepare. Bobby Flay's simple response leaves us speculate about his decision, though it's fair to assume they may all play some role the decision.
This also isn't the only potentially eyebrow-raising, rule-breaking response from Flay in the short video. He also mentions he washes his chicken before he cooks it, something health authorities strongly discourage due to concerns it could spread harmful bacteria around home kitchens. In addition, he says he avoids washing his cast-iron skillet with soap, a longtime "rule" that's also more old wives' tale than reality. This is among the top cast-iron myths you need to stop believing, as modern dish soaps won't harm the prized natural non-stick coating as long as it's properly seasoned afterward.