The Common Rice Rule Bobby Flay Chooses To Ignore

With pro-level knowledge just a few clicks away, it's never been easier to learn various cooking techniques. Still, even cooking greats may be among those who ignore standard guidance and make their own rules. That includes celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay, who skips one common practice when he's preparing rice. That's the process of washing it, a polarizing topic among seasoned cooks and newbies alike. Flay revealed his preference while answering a series of rapid-fire questions for a Food Network Instagram video. When asked if he washes his rice, Flay answered with a simple, "I do not," without elaborating.

To answer why Flay may choose to skip this step, it's vital to understand why others take the time to wash rice, and when they don't. Rinsing until the water runs clear ensures excess starch, dust, and trace contaminants from the rice production and milling processes are removed, This creates a fluffier texture and prevents the grains from sticking together when cooked. This is most necessary with white rice, the most processed variety.

Although this is preferred by many diners and for many dishes, others may want to skip washing to keep the starches in the mix, which creates a creamier, stickier product for dishes like risotto or paella. Not washing also ensures that enriched or fortified rice retains vitamins and other nutrients that are added for health reason.