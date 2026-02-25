This DC Spot Puts A Seafood Spin On The Classic Cheesesteak
While Philadelphians have unalterable, often divisive opinions about what constitutes a classic cheesesteak, those in other parts of the U.S. aren't quite as rigid. In fact, some restaurants ignore the sandwich's namesake ingredient altogether and opt for another type of protein to fill the void. That's definitely the case at The District Fishwife, a Washington, D.C.-based establishment that's half fish market, half eatery. The family-owned business focuses on providing a fresh, sustainable seafood selection to its customers, but its menu of prepared dishes is also a big draw.
Featured on our list of the absolute best fish sandwiches in the U.S., The District Fishwife's salmon cheesesteak doesn't seem like it should work, but somehow it does. Accompanying the seared Atlantic salmon are standard cheesesteak fixings like melted cheese, peppers, and onions, served on a hoagie roll. In a nod to the seafood underpinnings, the salmon cheesesteak also comes with lime crema. And if salmon isn't your thing, you can get this "cheesesteak" with pan-seared shrimp instead.
We can't fault you for thinking that cheese and seafood is a dubious combo from a flavor perspective, but people seem to enjoy the item. On Yelp, one reviewer describes their order of salmon cheesesteak and potato wedges as "One word, 3 syllables- A-MAZ-ING!!" Another diner has an equally enthusiastic reaction to the sandwich, exclaiming, "The salmon and shrimp cheesesteak is fiya! OMGEEE!"
What inspired The District Fishwife and its intriguing fare?
Co-founder Fiona Lewis drew upon her roots in Australia when developing a concept for The District Fishwife. Steady access to a variety of fresh seafood isn't something one forgets easily, and Lewis attempted to replicate that experience in Washington, D.C., in a responsible and sustainable way. The business owner and restaurateur is a major proponent of aquaculture, a process of farming fish instead of catching them in the wild. Overfishing is one of many shady truths about the seafood industry, and aquaculture helps combat population decline.
If you're a fan of traditional seafood, albeit with a sustainable twist, The District Fishwife has you covered. Along with the salmon and shrimp cheesesteaks, the menu features classics like shrimp baskets and fish and chips, as well as tacos with a choice of dogfish (a type of bottom-dwelling shark), cod, shrimp, or salmon. The fish shop also offers an invasive fish sandwich made with wild blue catfish, which overtook the areas around the Chesapeake Bay after being introduced in the 1960s and '70s. In addition to The District Fishwife, Lewis also owns Son of a Fish and On Toast, also located in Washington, D.C.