The Popular Modern Diet Anthony Bourdain Once Scoffed At

Food trends and diets come and go. While they might be a harmless curiosity for everyday people, they can be major annoyances and hassles to chefs and others in the food world. The late chef, food writer, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain was among those who had no trouble speaking his mind about various food choices. This includes many people who adopt a gluten-free diet, which uniquely sits at the intersection of being health imperative for some and possibly a counterproductive fad for others.

In a 2016 interview with Adweek (via Thrillist), Bourdain spoke out about why he took issue with it. "Look, before you start boring me to death at a party about how you got gluten-free, you know, if you think you have a disease as serious as celiac disease, shouldn't you see a f***ing doctor before you make this big move?", he asked, going on to say, "I don't think half of these people even understand what they're talking about."

For context, celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the intestines are damaged by their reaction to gluten, a protein contained in many common grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. For those with the condition, preventing exposure is a necessity. Their bodies response to the grain-based protein also raises the risk of bowel cancer and coronary disease. But is there any health-related reason to avoid gluten if you haven't been diagnosed with celiac disease?