This Frozen Italian-American Meal At Walmart Has One Small Drawback, According To Customers

Of the many grocery store private labels out there, Walmart's Great Value brand ranks as one of the best according to shoppers (and Mashed readers). In a poll conducted by Mashed, just over 26% of respondents named the blue-logo brand as their favorite, beating out Whole Foods' 365 brand and Target's Good and Gather. And while there's no doubt that the Walmart label offers a great value for its price tag, even some of its most beloved products are not without their critics.

Case in point: Great Value's stuffed shells. Walmart's version of the Italian-American staple features a familiar filling of ricotta, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. The pasta shells are also slathered in a rich, meaty tomato sauce. Although a majority of reviewers seem to consider it a frozen food dinner that's worth your money, the prepackaged dish has garnered its fair share of quibbles from folks who wanted more food for their buck. Some reviewers find that the shells are too small, while others think that the sauce-to-shell ratio is off or just want a bigger box to feed their whole family.

"This is really good but there is A LOT of sauce and only four shells," wrote one buyer on the Walmart website. "The price keeps going up and I think think the shells went down." They ended up mixing the shells with half a box of spaghetti and still had plenty of sauce left over.