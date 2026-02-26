This Frozen Italian-American Meal At Walmart Has One Small Drawback, According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Of the many grocery store private labels out there, Walmart's Great Value brand ranks as one of the best according to shoppers (and Mashed readers). In a poll conducted by Mashed, just over 26% of respondents named the blue-logo brand as their favorite, beating out Whole Foods' 365 brand and Target's Good and Gather. And while there's no doubt that the Walmart label offers a great value for its price tag, even some of its most beloved products are not without their critics.
Case in point: Great Value's stuffed shells. Walmart's version of the Italian-American staple features a familiar filling of ricotta, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. The pasta shells are also slathered in a rich, meaty tomato sauce. Although a majority of reviewers seem to consider it a frozen food dinner that's worth your money, the prepackaged dish has garnered its fair share of quibbles from folks who wanted more food for their buck. Some reviewers find that the shells are too small, while others think that the sauce-to-shell ratio is off or just want a bigger box to feed their whole family.
"This is really good but there is A LOT of sauce and only four shells," wrote one buyer on the Walmart website. "The price keeps going up and I think think the shells went down." They ended up mixing the shells with half a box of spaghetti and still had plenty of sauce left over.
Great Value's frozen stuffed shells are still a fan favorite
Since reviewers' main complaint involves wanting more of the Great Value stuffed shells, it's safe to say that their taste isn't the problem. "I am giving 5 stars for the taste. These are really yummy for a frozen entree," wrote another buyer, adding, "I wish they would make a true family size package of these." Indeed, the frozen pasta meal has been described as rich, cheesy, and similar to something you'd expect from an Italian restaurant. Another reviewer raved over the cheese filling, calling it "phenomenal." They continued, "[It's a] perfect mixture of ricotta...Very creamy, not chunky."
Coming in at less than $8 per package, the Great Value item still seems like a worthwhile buy, even if you do only get four shells in the box. Not only are they generally praised for being delicious, but they also offer a ton of convenience when it comes to cooking. Per the box, the shells can be prepared either by popping them in the oven for about an hour, or the microwave for just 15 minutes. Considering the time and effort it takes to make stuffed shells from scratch (not to mention an accompanying meat sauce), the Walmart offering is no doubt a weeknight win. If you're concerned about the portions, you can always grab a second box, or take the advice of other shoppers and mix them with another helping of pasta or a hearty side salad and garlic bread.