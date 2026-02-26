Why Do Rotisserie Chickens Have Strings Around Them?

If you've chowed down on one of the countless rotisserie chickens bought every year, you've likely noticed one thing they have in common. Whether you're grabbing one of Costco's famously affordable birds or scooping one up at your local supermarket, it will have a bit of string or twine pulling the legs and wings close to the body. It's a common technique known as trussing, and it's done with an eye toward improving your bird in several ways.

First, it's critical to clarify the precise meaning of trussing. Traditionally, this method involves using kitchen twine to bind together the wings and legs rather than allowing them to spread during cooking. Many cooks use a familiar figure-eight method of wrapping, but the shortcut way to truss your roast chicken (simple winding the twine around the leg and wings) works just as well in many cases.

The goal of this step is to help the meat cook and the skin brown in a more controlled, even way. With trussing, you're less likely to run into a situation where thinner pieces such as wings and thighs are ready to eat while the thicker, denser breast is still undercooked. There's also a presentation element to the technique, which helps birds keep their shape and provides the beautiful, consistently browned appearance that hungry diners have come to expect.