Don't Let This Common Stove Myth Stop You From Using Cast Iron Elsewhere

You can find cast iron cookware in many modern kitchens, but these rugged items have a history dating back to Ancient China. Despite their longevity, myths and misinformation about cast iron abound. For instance, using a metal utensil won't ravage the pan, and this cookware can be cleaned with soap without compromising the seasoning. Likewise, cast iron isn't just for stovetop cooking. Cast iron cookware can be placed in the oven without any concerns about damaging it. In fact, cast iron skillets are ideal for roasting a chicken, as their outstanding heat retention helps create a delectably crispy outer texture.

To truly appreciate how tough cast iron is, you must understand how this robust cookware is made. According to Lodge Cast Iron, America's oldest cast iron manufacturer, the cookware is made from a mix of pig iron, steel, and other materials, which are heated to an intense 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The melted metal is poured into molds, where it hardens into skillets, Dutch ovens, and other items. Cast iron offers an impressive heat tolerance, able to withstand temperatures up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit without issue. In addition to stovetop and oven cooking, cast iron can also be used on outdoor grills.