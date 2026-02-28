An NBA Player's Pandemic Side Hustle Turned Into A Luxury Coffee Brand

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major shift in how the world operated. For the NBA, this resulted in the establishment of the NBA Bubble, a bio-secure campus created to keep the season going where journalists and players ate, slept, and lived basketball. During this time, NBA star Jimmy Butler began what would become Bigface coffee from his Orlando, Florida hotel room at Walt Disney World. Though its beginnings were humble, Butler's Bigface brand has found success as one of the best celebrity coffee brands in the business.

During the NBA's 2019 to 2020 bubble season, Butler found himself with little to get his mind off basketball in his downtime. Inspired by the limited and unimpressive coffee options at the NBA campus, Butler pooled his resources, including the coffee he had on hand, a French press, and a pour-over from home. Then he got to bean brewing. From what was essentially a bare-bones, pop-up cafe in his hotel room, Butler offered an impressive menu of several coffee types, including lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos. Aware of the wealthy clientele living in the bubble with him, Butler sold his coffee at the cash-only cost of $20 a cup, no matter the size or style of beverage. By 2021, Butler officially established Bigface, a brand name referencing the slang term for $100 bills and cheekily insinuating that the cost of his coffee would leave his bubble patrons with nothing but hundreds to spend on future cups.