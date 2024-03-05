We Ranked 7 Celebrity Coffee Brands And This One Was The Best

When celebrities aren't getting glammed up for star-studded events or being their talented selves, they're often endorsing something. Celebrity coffee brands are aplenty these days, and it's more than just actors getting into the mix. We were intrigued, so we tried a few and ranked them from worst to best.

Coffee requires a level of sophistication and know-how to do it justice. Understanding which regions grow the best beans and sourcing them ethically is step one. Then there's the roasting process, test marketing, packaging, and so on. Cheap coffee has its time and place (and we're not mad at it!), but when a celebrity puts their name on a coffee product, we'd like to think they've done their research.

With all this in mind, we compiled a list of celebrity coffees and went to town. Celebs like Ralph Lauren have been in the coffee game for years, whereas Millie Bobby Brown's line just launched in 2023. We drank each coffee black and opted for medium or dark roasts. In every taste test, we judged the coffee's aroma, depth of flavor, acidity, and aftertaste. Coffees that smell great, have body, and finish smooth are going to be the top players on our list. Packaging and overall branding count for something, too. We'll get into the nitty gritty of our methodology at the end of this article, but for now, let's find out which celebrity coffees are worth the buzz.