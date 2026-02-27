The Trader Joe's Bakery Item I Never Leave Without

Trader Joe's is my go-to spot for a number of reasons. It has the most amazing selection of snacks, and I love that the offerings change with the seasons. What I love most about Trader Joe's, especially as a gluten-free shopper, is its bakery section. Trader Joe's baked goods cater to both gluten-averse and gluten-loving customers. The options are delicious, cost-efficient, and fulfill my sweet tooth every time. The item I keep coming back to that I'm convinced should make Trader Joe's Hall of Fame list is its gluten-free Cinnamon Coffee Cake muffins.

Trader Joe's website describes the muffins as "tangible, edible proof that gluten-free treats are indeed treats, and worthy of adulation," and I couldn't agree more. When I'm craving coffee cake but don't want to suffer a lackluster gluten-free version, these muffins always deliver. They are deliciously moist, probably because the batter includes sour cream and buttermilk. These Trader Joe's muffins have crunchy crumbles of brown sugar and cinnamon in every bite, just like a traditional coffee cake, and are topped with a sprinkling of sugar crystals.

For $5.99, you get four substantially sized muffins. I have one with my morning iced vanilla latte, which makes for a perfect pairing. While the Cinnamon Coffee Cake muffin is typically a mainstay on Trader Joe's shelves, the chain also offers gluten-free blueberry, double chocolate, strawberry, and even pumpkin streusel varieties, depending on the season. Regardless of flavor, these muffins are fan-favorites for a reason.