The Trader Joe's Bakery Item I Never Leave Without
Trader Joe's is my go-to spot for a number of reasons. It has the most amazing selection of snacks, and I love that the offerings change with the seasons. What I love most about Trader Joe's, especially as a gluten-free shopper, is its bakery section. Trader Joe's baked goods cater to both gluten-averse and gluten-loving customers. The options are delicious, cost-efficient, and fulfill my sweet tooth every time. The item I keep coming back to that I'm convinced should make Trader Joe's Hall of Fame list is its gluten-free Cinnamon Coffee Cake muffins.
Trader Joe's website describes the muffins as "tangible, edible proof that gluten-free treats are indeed treats, and worthy of adulation," and I couldn't agree more. When I'm craving coffee cake but don't want to suffer a lackluster gluten-free version, these muffins always deliver. They are deliciously moist, probably because the batter includes sour cream and buttermilk. These Trader Joe's muffins have crunchy crumbles of brown sugar and cinnamon in every bite, just like a traditional coffee cake, and are topped with a sprinkling of sugar crystals.
For $5.99, you get four substantially sized muffins. I have one with my morning iced vanilla latte, which makes for a perfect pairing. While the Cinnamon Coffee Cake muffin is typically a mainstay on Trader Joe's shelves, the chain also offers gluten-free blueberry, double chocolate, strawberry, and even pumpkin streusel varieties, depending on the season. Regardless of flavor, these muffins are fan-favorites for a reason.
The Trader Joe's muffin storage hack keeps the good times rolling
If all four Cinnamon Coffee Cake muffins aren't going to be eaten immediately, one of my favorite things to do is eat one (or two), and then freeze the rest. That way, I can have incredible muffins whenever my heart desires. In order for the muffins to keep as long as possible, don't just throw them in the freezer and cross your fingers — there's actually a specific way to freeze them.
To mitigate any moisture leaving your muffins, wrap each one individually before freezing. Aluminum foil or plastic wrap will prevent freezer burn because it prevents air from seeping in. My go-to is plastic wrap because it provides a tighter fit, or sometimes, I store my wrapped muffins in a freezer bag. Other Trader Joe's shoppers have developed more organization-centric methods of storage, such as individually wrapping them inside the container they come in. You may choose to keep them in the original container so you don't have any loose muffins rolling around your freezer.
It's been a couple of weeks, and you're craving a muffin. What now? To ensure your breakfast is still of the best quality, thaw your muffin at room temperature, still wrapped in its foil or plastic. If you're worried about it crumbling, you can slice it in half while it's still a bit frozen. Generally, your muffins should last in the freezer between two and four months.