Trader Joe's Hall Of Fame Items Ranked From Worst To Best

Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Unexpected Cheddar, Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, and Soy Chorizo are the reasons the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame exists. Not spiritually. Administratively. These products kept winning Customer Choice Awards — they all won at least five times in their respective categories. Eventually, Trader Joe's had no choice but to pull them aside and say, "Okay, let's let someone else win for once." So, back in 2023, those items were officially retired from competition and inducted as the inaugural class of the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame.

Having those products out of the yearly competition paved the way for new favorites to shine, like Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. With Mandarin Orange Chicken watching from the Hall, the zesty chips surged ahead, winning Favorite Overall on the way to their own Hall of Fame induction in January 2025.

With the history out of the way, now comes the hard part — ranking these Hall of Famers. But how do you compare Soy Chorizo to Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups? It's like comparing apples to orange chicken. You'll find a full explanation at the end of this article, but the main factors were overall enjoyment, how each product stacks up against similar items, and star power. Yes, every product on this list is a star. That's why it's here. But as with any Hall of Fame, some legends shine just a little brighter than others.