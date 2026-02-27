The Kind Of Food You Shouldn't Make In A New Cast Iron, According To Cowboy Kent Rollins

Perhaps no one is a bigger proponent of cooking with cast iron than the "Cast Iron Cowboy" himself, Kent Rollins. With over 3.5 million subscribers to his YouTube "Cowboy Cooking" channel, the outdoor cook has a wide audience with which to share his tips for cooking simple, hearty, cowboy food. Like other cast-iron fans, Rollins stresses the importance of properly maintaining this heavy-duty cookware for effective cooking. One piece of advice he has is to avoid cooking acid-based food in a new cast-iron skillet.

In an interview with Taste of Home, the cowboy cook shares that you should never cook acidic foods like tomato sauce or barbecue sauce in a skillet that is straight out of the box. This is because the pan hasn't had enough time to create a suitable seasoning or oil barrier on the cast iron. If you're unsure, it's best to consult a guide on how to tell if your cast iron is seasoned.

While you don't have to completely avoid cooking acidic foods in your cast-iron skillet, there are a few tips to follow to ensure your food is tasty and your cookware isn't damaged.