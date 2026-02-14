The Cooking Rules Cowboy Kent Rollins Lives By

Cowboy Kent Rollins is a beloved, professional chuck wagon cook with some of the most wholesome food content on YouTube. He is passionate about chuck wagon cooking and prairie history, and his videos demonstrate his expertise. He has many educational videos about cast iron cooking, caring for cast iron pots, Western history, the old-fashioned ways of cooking on a cattle drive, and more. You always know what you'll find when you click on a Cowboy Kent Rollins video, and that's a seasoned cowboy cook enthusiastically sharing tips on how to whip up hearty, filling food that cowboys love.

Cowboy Kent Rollins' life is proof that experience is the best teacher. His instructional videos, even the ones where he simply tells stories about the lives of chuck wagon cooks in the 1800s, show mastery and confidence one could only get from years of trial and error. Rollins offers immersive workshops on camp life and outdoor cooking, but you don't have to pay for a class to learn from him. He already shares a lot of what he knows freely on his YouTube channel.

Rollins has 904 videos on his channel as of this writing. They are a joy to watch, but in case you don't have time for bingeing, here are some of the most helpful cooking rules Cowboy Kent Rollins lives by that you might want to try.