The Gas Station Pizza That's Unexpectedly High Quality, According To Reviews

Casey's has been making pizza for over 40 years. The Iowa-based chain had already been around for over 15 years when it started slinging freshly-baked pies in 1984, and its almost 3000 gas station and convenience store outlets are now spread across 19 Midwestern and Southern states. In addition to being the third-largest convenience store chain in the country, it also shells out some of the best gas station food around. As one fan describes it on Reddit — "it's not 'gas station pizza,' it's a gas station with an attached pizzeria" — and therein lies the secret to Casey's success. It's not making the best pizza you'll ever eat, but it's definitely making better pizza than you'd expect to find at a gas station.

While outlets equipped with a full-fledged kitchen give Casey's an edge over other gas stations, convenience stores, and even some QSR pizza chains, it does come with certain downsides. The label of "gas station pizza" has some questioning whether the price is worth it. "Sure, it's great for a quick grab, but if I'm getting a whole pizza, I'm splurging and going somewhere else," says one detractor. At $14.99 for a 12-slice pie, Casey's isn't technically expensive, especially considering the dough is made in-house and topped with real mozzarella and high-quality ingredients delivered by the company's own supply chain. Supporters feel like Casey's pizzas are an underrated gas station secret, with one saying, "If you know, you know. New Yorkers would pay $30 a pie if they knew how insanely good these are."