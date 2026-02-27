What Happened To Vanilla Coke?

Coca-Cola has been a beloved brand for decades. Among Coca-Cola's extensive catalog of standard and limited flavors sits Coca-Cola Vanilla, previously known as Vanilla Coke. Coca-Cola Vanilla has had an incredible journey of ups and downs since it debuted, and it even has a limited availability to this day. This was noticed by some who took to Reddit asking whether the flavor was discontinued. Well, anyone who's concerned that Coca-Cola Vanilla is not on our list of discontinued Coke flavors deserving of a comeback should know that it's because it's actually still around. You might just not be in the right market for it (cutting to the chase, you'll find it in places like Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, and other grocer and convenience stores).

A bit more on its roller coaster history: Vanilla Coke took its first official steps into the public circa 2002. Its initial reception came with such success that it prompted direct competitor Pepsi to debut its own vanilla variety a year later. At first, it seemed like Vanilla Coke was here to stay, as Diet Vanilla Coke was launched shortly after the original, and the flavor found its way into other markets like Europe and Australia.

However, by 2005 its sales began to dwindle, causing Coca-Cola to quietly phase it out from the market, replacing it with Black Cherry Vanilla by 2006. Sadly, that flavor also faced discontinuation due to low sales. In 2007, Vanilla Coke made a comeback and was reintroduced to the market as Coca-Cola Vanilla in both the standard and Zero variety, as indicated by the updated labeling.