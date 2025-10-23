You're Probably Using Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines Wrong. Here's Why

Who among us hasn't gotten overwhelmed in the presence of a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine? It's one of the best ways to drink a Coca-Cola, served by a benevolent robot dispensing sugary affection that we can customize into our ideal love language. The downside of this automated soda jerk is that there's no one standing behind a counter to advise you on how best to create your beverage. You're either on your own, tapping the screen and hoping you don't miss out on a golden opportunity, or sticking with the most straightforward (code for "boring") version of the Freestyle experience.

Nobody wants to botch a chance to play bartender and mix up a mind-blowing carbonated concoction, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of mistakes you can make with a soda machine. Considering the nearly incalculable combinations, odds are you've been Freestyling at least a little wrong every time you step up to the screen. Unless you head into the process with a little preparation, you'll never tap its full potential. So, in the interest of helping everyone make the most of their moments in front of a Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage station, here's a comprehensive rundown of common mistakes and easy fixes to get the good times bubbling in the right way.