The Fanta Flavor You Can Only Find In Costa Rica

Fanta is an iconic soda that's probably one of the first brands you think of if you're asked to picture a fruit-flavored soft drink. Though it's mainly known as the go-to orange soda these days, there's a surprising amount of lore around the fizzy drink, from its early 2000s dance group to its shocking war-time origins in Nazi Germany. But what you also might not realize is that the brand has a variety of different flavors that are exclusively found in other countries. One of the most unique and apparently delicious regional variants is Costa Rica's Fanta Kolita.

Fanta Kolita has a blend of "exotic, floral fruitiness" that's said to be similar to the taste of grenadine, which makes sense given the soda's bright red color. The drink is named after Kola syrup, a key ingredient for "copos", a popular snow-cone treat sold on the streets of Costa Rica's biggest cities. The syrup tastes like a mix of tutti-frutti and bubblegum, and it's been available to Costa Ricans since the 1980s. Except for a few limited runs in El Salvador, Costa Rica remains the only place in the world you can try this special soda.