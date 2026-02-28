Reba McEntire's Go-To Fast Food Choice Is Comfortingly Familiar

Ever wondered what Reba McEntire eats in a day? The country singer's diet is probably more like yours than you realize. When she's not having ginger-carrot smoothies, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and enchiladas, you can find her enjoying tater tots at her local Sonic.

Tots are one of the most iconic items the fast food chain has to offer; it was even deemed the best fast food side runner-up in the USA Today 10 Best 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. People love them so much that the brand started selling frozen tots at supermarkets back in 2023. McEntire once joked on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that making her signature tater tots calls for "finding your nearest Sonic" and ordering them from a drive-in parking spot. They're also part of her "death row meal," as she said in a Q&A with Country Music Television: "A Sonic number one cheeseburger, no onions, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, whatever. Pickles and tater tots." (FYI, the fast food hamburger she's referring to is the All-American Sonic Smasher.)

McEntire and Sonic are both from Oklahoma, so it's no wonder she's such a fan. But tater tots have unique sentimental value to her, too. Her fiancé, actor Rex Linn, started calling her Tater Tot after they shared the appetizer on a date. "She was pounding these tater tots," Linn joked while telling the story on "The Drew Barrymore Show."