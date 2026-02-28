Reba McEntire's Go-To Fast Food Choice Is Comfortingly Familiar
Ever wondered what Reba McEntire eats in a day? The country singer's diet is probably more like yours than you realize. When she's not having ginger-carrot smoothies, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and enchiladas, you can find her enjoying tater tots at her local Sonic.
Tots are one of the most iconic items the fast food chain has to offer; it was even deemed the best fast food side runner-up in the USA Today 10 Best 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. People love them so much that the brand started selling frozen tots at supermarkets back in 2023. McEntire once joked on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that making her signature tater tots calls for "finding your nearest Sonic" and ordering them from a drive-in parking spot. They're also part of her "death row meal," as she said in a Q&A with Country Music Television: "A Sonic number one cheeseburger, no onions, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, whatever. Pickles and tater tots." (FYI, the fast food hamburger she's referring to is the All-American Sonic Smasher.)
McEntire and Sonic are both from Oklahoma, so it's no wonder she's such a fan. But tater tots have unique sentimental value to her, too. Her fiancé, actor Rex Linn, started calling her Tater Tot after they shared the appetizer on a date. "She was pounding these tater tots," Linn joked while telling the story on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
McEntire's love for Sonic tater tots is well known
Reba McEntire and her beau have made public their habit of eating Sonic's pillowy potato puffs. They even like to hit the drive-thru on date night. "That was our Valentine's meal last year, Sonic tater tots ... They're absolutely wonderful," McEntire told Garth Brooks in a TalkShopLive interview in 2023.
This inspired Sonic to collaborate with McEntire for a 2024 Valentine's Day promotion called Reba's Sweetheart Meal. It came with a cheeseburger, tots, and a chocolate-covered strawberry shake. "My boyfriend Rex and I have known each other since 1991. After getting reacquainted in 2020 at a dinner, he found out I love tots ... We both love tots, especially at Sonic! They are our absolute favorite," McEntire raved in a press release.
McEntire strives to share her love of tots with others. For instance, when she was a coach on "The Voice", she'd give the singers who joined her team tater tots instead of merch. She even posed with some and a food cart that read "Reba's Tots" on Instagram, captioning it, "I've never met a tot I didn't like." Her fans can also treat themselves to Reba's Tots Collection, a bundle on the singer's website that includes a "Reba's Tots" apron, branded wax paper, a matching basket, and a CD. And true devotees can even make the trip to Reba's Place, the singer's Oklahoma restaurant, to try her loaded tots firsthand.