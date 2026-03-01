The Kitchen No-No People Have Noticed On MasterChef

It's no secret that reality TV isn't reality. Eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that MasterChef, a long-running cooking competition show on Fox, has some significant differences from professional kitchens of the real world. Fans are not flagging dramatic over-editing, manufactured fights, or any of the other standard reality TV fare. Instead, it's been noted that contestants on MasterChef don't seem to follow basic kitchen hygiene protocols.

The popular show has multiple global spinoffs, and the original, U.S. version has filmed 15 seasons and counting. MasterChef has been hit by scandals over the years, ranging from allegations of harassment to theft, but that hasn't stopped around 3.5 million viewers from tuning in to the most recent American season (per Variety). Although MasterChef's set simulates a restaurant kitchen environment, it doesn't work exactly like one.

Most commercial kitchens are governed by health codes and company policies that dictate how cooks keep food safe. Each kitchen runs with different rules, yet the basics are pretty standard: keep surfaces and utensils clean, wash your hands, and keep hair out of the food. Maybe it's because of the time constraint aspect of MasterChef, or perhaps food safety doesn't make for good TV, but those rules quickly fly out the window in the show.